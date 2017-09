Seriously, how could you trust that mustache?

Looks like that cute couple from Spin Out are going to some dark places. Bad Blood sees Griffin’s Carrie off for a romantic weekend with her novelist fiancé, Vincent (Samuel), only to discover he’s harbouring a dark and, by the looks of things, murderous secret. Veteran Australian filmmaker David Pulbrook writes and directs.

Bad Blood is premiering at the Adelaide Film Festival before getting a limited release from October 12, 2017.