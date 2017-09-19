What if it Works? Gets a Heartwarming New Trailer

What if it Works?, Romi Trower’s debut feature as writer and director, has won hearts wherever its screened, and now that it’s finally getting a wide theatrical release, it’s now got a shiny new trailer to hopefully put more bums on seats once it catapults out of the festival circuit.

Luke Ford is OCD-wracked IT nerd Adrian, who has a meet-cute with street artist Grace (Anna Sampson) – or at least one of her personalities, as she has several. Can they overcome what seem like insurmountable difficulties to find true love and understanding? Well, we should hope so…

Brooke Satchwell co-stars as Adrian’s ex, Malinda, while Wade Briggs crops up as a rival street arts, Sledgehammer. What if it Works? has racked up an impressive number of festival awards and some truly rapturous reviews – now regular punters can finally see it when it hits Australian cinemas on October 12, 2017.