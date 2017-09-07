Win a Double Pass to the Sydney Underground Film Festival Opening Night

Sydney’s leading Festival for cult and underground films, the Sydney Underground Film Festival (SUFF) returns for 2017 with a huge program at Marrickville’s Factory Theatre from 14th to 17th September.

Over four big days, the Festival will screen more than 100 films sourced from the world’s very best experimental, innovative and controversial filmmakers, with a number of standouts being Australian premieres.

Opening the 2017 Festival is Found Footage Festival, featuring a hilarious guided tour of absurd, odd and ridiculous VHS finds and forgotten video treasures. As featured on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, the Found Footage Festival will be in Australia for the first time ever, and is a must-see live event for lovers of film and comedy.