Win a Double Pass to See Rip Tide

When fashion model Cora (Debby Ryan, Disney’s JESSIE, Radio Rebel) suffers an embarrassing “fashion faux pas” she heads to Australia for some peace and tranquility.

However, life out of the spotlight is not what it is cracked up to be. Expecting a five star holiday with her Aunt Margot (Genevieve Hegney, The Kettering Incident), Cora realises all too late that her idyllic beachside retreat has no internet access and is a long way from the nearest city.

With the thought of the vicious world awaiting her back home, Cora feels trapped, but as time goes by, friendships bloom and romance sparks between Cora and local Tom (Andrew Creer, Tomorrow When The War Began, upcoming on the Lethal Weapon TV series). Still keen to return home and resume the career she left behind, Cora is torn between her welcoming community and the bright future and potential fame that awaits her back in America.

