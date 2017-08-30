Win a Baywatch Prize Pack

Paramount's going back to the beach with the digital release of Baywatch.

The “bawdy, sexy” (Neil Pond, Parade ) and “ridiculously fun” (Rachel Smith, FOX-TV) comedy Baywatch makes waves with a new extended version, featuring outrageous footage not seen in theatres, available to buy and rent on Digital August 30, 2017 from Paramount Home Media Distribution.

When a dangerous crime wave hits the beach, legendary Lt. Mitch Buchannon (Dwayne Johnson, The Fate of the Furious) leads his elite squad of badass lifeguards on a mission to prove you don’t have to wear a badge to save the bay. Joined by a trio of hot-shot recruits including former Olympian Matt Brody (Zac Efron, Bad Neighbours 2), they’ll ditch the surf and go deep undercover to take down a ruthless businesswoman (Priyanka Chopra, TV’s Quantico), whose devious plans threaten the future of the bay.

We have 5 Baywatch merch packs to give away, consisting of a Baywatch towel, cooler bag, key ring, inflatable, drink bottle and beach draw string bag. To win, simply email competitions@filmink.com.au, with BAYWATCH GIVEAWAY in the subject line, tell us your favourite beach movie, and please include your postal address.

Find out where you can buy and rent Baywatch here.