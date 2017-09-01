Win the Ali’s Wedding Soundtrack on CD

After a reckless lie sets off a catastrophic chain of events, Ali, the son of a Muslim cleric, finds himself caught between his sense of duty to his family and following his heart. An irreverent and warm-hearted comedy, Ali’s Wedding is an affectionate and entertaining story of love and duty.

A film with such emotional scope requires a soundtrack to match, and so Nigel Westlake – composer of beloved scores including Babe and Paper Planes – was approached by the film’s director Jeffrey Walker. This album brings together highlights from the score, and boasts a line-up of musical artists that together have won over a dozen ARIA Awards.

As well as bringing the film to life, Westlake’s music explores some of the more complex and subtle aspects of Ali’s adventures. As the composer says, “Although the score is firmly planted in the symphonic language of the ‘romantic comedy’ genre, it also seeks to provide musical context to the deeper and contemplative aspects of the story, particularly Ali’s insecurities concerning his past, culture and religion.”

