The Wake in Fright Trailer is Here!

Another week, another Kriv Stenders production (seriously, we just posted our Australia Day review a couple hours ago). Here’s your first decent look at Wake in Fright, Stenders’ fresh adaptation of Kenneth Cook’s searing novel of outback debauchery, famously filmed by Canadian director Ted Kotcheff back in ’71.

This newest incarnation is a two part miniseries for Ten, with Sean Keenan in the role of John Grant, the hapless teacher who gets caught up in the boozy, violent world of Bundanyabba, or “The Yabba” as it is affectionately known. Gary Sweet, David Wenham, Caren Pistorius, and Robyn Malcolm are also in the mix, with Alex Dimitriades taking on the role of Doc Tydonas, made famous by Donald Pleasance back in the day.

There’s been a bit of controversy about this knew riff on Cook’s novel, mainly down to Kotcheff’s adaptation being viewed as a sacred text in the annals of Ozploitation, but so far Stenders’ version is looking pretty decent. Wake in Fright airs later this year.