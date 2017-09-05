WA Bikie Epic 1% Gets a Tough Teaser Trailer

Here’s your first look at 1%, the outlaw bikie drama written by Matt Nable (The Final Winter, Arrow) and directed by Stephen McCallum.

Described as “…an intense Shakespearean crime saga”, 1% tells the tale of Paddo, heir to the leadership of outlaw motorcycle gang, The Copperheads. Ryan Corr (The Water Diviner, Holding The Man), Abbey Lee (Neon Demon, Mad Max: Fury Road), Josh McConville (Cleverman, The Infinite Man), Simone Kessell (Of Kings and Prophets, Wonderland), Eddie Baroo (Spin Out) and Aaron Pedersen (Mystery Road, Goldstone) all feature in the film, with writer Nable also stepping in front of the camera.

1% will have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival this September, with an Australian release date yet to be announced.