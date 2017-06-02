From internationally renowned writer director Ben Elton comes Three Summers, an ensemble comedy that embraces the diversity of modern Australia. At a summer music festival, the feisty lead singer of an Irish folk band (Rebecca Breeds) meets a folk music-hating Theremin player (Robert Sheehan) and sparks literally fly.

Characters surrounding this awkward romance include a fiercely Aussie Morris Dancer (Michael Caton), an Indigenous dance troupe, a group of wine-loving empty nesters, a power tripping security guard, a wannabe girl rock band and some musical asylum seekers. In fact, all manner of stories collide under the meddling eye of community radio super star, Queenie (Magda Szubanski), who welcomes the campers back three summers in a row for a folking good time.

Fusing romance, music and Ben Elton’s trademark wit and satirical edge, Three Summers delivers an engaging folk tale of contemporary Australia with the soundtrack and the belly laughs for the summer to come. Also starring Deborah Mailman, John Waters, Kelton Pell, Jacqueline McKenzie, Peter Rowsthorn and The Bondi Hipsters’ Christiaan Van Vuuren and Nick Boshier.