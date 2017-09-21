There’s a Tomb. It Gets Raided. Must be the Tomb Raider Trailer

There have been a few snide comments around the social medias bemoaning this flick as yet another remake but seriously, if you’re nostalgic for the Angelina Jolie Tomb Raider duology, you need to sit down and examine your life choices – those movies were terrible. This one, judging from this spankin’ new trailer, is at least a magnitude of quality better based on fundamental filmmaking nous alone. there’s also an official synopsis:

“Lara Croft is the fiercely independent daughter of an eccentric adventurer who vanished when she was scarcely a teen. Now a young woman of 21 without any real focus or purpose, Lara navigates the chaotic streets of trendy East London as a bike courier, barely making the rent, and takes college courses, rarely making it to class. Determined to forge her own path, she refuses to take the reins of her father’s global empire just as staunchly as she rejects the idea that he’s truly gone. Advised to face the facts and move forward after seven years without him, even Lara can’t understand what drives her to finally solve the puzzle of his mysterious death.

“Going explicitly against his final wishes, she leaves everything she knows behind in search of her dad’s last-known destination: a fabled tomb on a mythical island that might be somewhere off the coast of Japan. But her mission will not be an easy one; just reaching the island will be extremely treacherous. Suddenly, the stakes couldn’t be higher for Lara, who—against the odds and armed with only her sharp mind, blind faith and inherently stubborn spirit—must learn to push herself beyond her limits as she journeys into the unknown. If she survives this perilous adventure, it could be the making of her, earning her the name tomb raider.”

That’s a really long synopsis.

This looks decent! Alicai Vikander is one of the best screen actors currently working, and why shouldn’t she have her own action franchise? Obviously she’d signed on for this before her BF, Michael Fassbender, could run at her, the smoking hole that is Assassin’s Creed receding in the distance behind him, screaming “For god’s sake don’t do it!” but who knows? Maybe this is the movie to break the “all video game adaptations are shit” curse. Surely something’s gotta give there. Plus it’s got Dominic “McNulty” West and Walton “Boyd Crowder” Goggins, and that’s never not a good time.

Tomb Raider rappels into Australian cinemas on March 15, 2018.