The Teaser for Netflix’s Gaga: Five Foot Two has Landed

Acclaimed filmmaker Chris Moukarbel (Banksy Does New York, Me at the Zoo) goers on point for an intimate look at one of the world’s most popular musical artists in the Netflix Original documentary, Gaga: Five Foot Two.

As the official synopsis tells us, “Moukarbel’s compelling portrait captures Lady Gaga’s life over a eight-month period. On top of professional triumphs, viewers will see her cope with intense emotional and physical pain. Other moments reflect more ordinary aspects of her life, whether it’s attending a family christening, visiting her grandmother or cooking and playing with her dogs at home. The film may help viewers understand how all of these experiences contribute to Gaga’s art – and how, in just a few years, the 5-foot-2 performer has become such a relatable and beloved figure worldwide.”

Gaga: Five Foot Two hits Netflix on September 22, 2017.