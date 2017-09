Thor: Ragnarok is easily the most exciting Marvel flick to come along in a good long time. Forget Guardians, Spidey, and Infinity War – and we dig those just fine, never you worry – the magic formula of Cosmic Marvel + Taika Waititi looks set to yield exponential dividends. As evidence, we present this new US TV spot, which demonstrates that the God of Thunder isn’t too crash hot when it comes to thinking up original names.

Thor: Ragnarok is in Australian cinemas from October 26, 2017.