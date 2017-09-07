Warwick Thornton’s Sweet Country gets a Grim and Gripping Trailer

Hard men contend with a harder land in the first trailer for this searing, soaring Outback Western.

It just got a massive standing ovation at its Venice Film Festival premiere, and now here’s our first fierce look at Warwick Thornton’s Aussie Western, Sweet Country.

Holy hell, this is going to be good.

Set in the 1920s on the Northern territory frontier, Sweet Country sees a young Aboriginal man (Hamilton Morris) on the lam from the law after he kills a brutal white man (Ewen Leslie) in self defence. Bryan Brown’s cop is soon in pursuit. Sam Neill, Matt Day, Thomas M. Wright, Gibson John, Tremayne Doolan, Trevon Doolan, Natassia Gorey-Furber, and Anni Finsterer round out the cast of what looks like it could be the best Outback Western since, oh, The Proposition?

Expect an Australian release date to be announced soon.