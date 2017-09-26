Strap in for the Lieutenant Jangles Trailer

Three years in the making, Lieutenant Jangles is making its big screen debut at Brisbane’s Dendy Cinema Portside on October 28. This scratch-built ode to Ozploitation sees the titular cop on the edge (Matt Dickie) go all out to avenge his murdered partner, with predictably explosive and hopefully hilarious results. Jack McGirr, Tamara McLaughlin, Justin Gerardin, Greg Kelly, Daniel Mulhall, Harry Piaggio, Scott Young, James Topp, Graham K Furness, and Salvatore Merenda co-star, while Nicolas Champeaux writes and directs.

Other than that, details are thin on the ground, but it looks like it could be fun. Brisbane punters can book tickets here.