Stop the Horror is a five minute long film from director Justin Kurzel (Snowtown) and it’s probably the most disturbing thing you’ll see all year. If that pitch sounds like hyperbole, please understand we’re not using the term lightly, or attempting to titillate. Stop the Horror is a harrowing retelling of true events, and shows one man’s traumatic death in an utterly uncompromising fashion.

In point of fact, the film has a stop button so viewers can bail whenever they want.

We’re not going to go into much more detail for now, but we’ll shortly be running an interview with Justin, where he explains the rationale behind this piece. Watch if you feel you can, but be warned: this is not a pleasant experience. It is, however, an important one.

You can see it here.

Read our interview with Justin Kurzel.