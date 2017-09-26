Stan Lee Heads to Adelaide Supanova

When The Man comes around.

Comics legend Stan Lee was already on track to appear at the Brisbane Supanova Expo in November, but now the Marvel Comics mastermind has added Adelaide to his tour schedule – which is quite impressive considering he’s 94.

Also new to the guest roster are Melanie Scrofano (Wynonna Earp), Franz Drameh (Legends of Tomorrow, The Flash), Jodelle Ferland (Dark Matter, The Twilight Saga) and Shelley Hennig (Teen Wolf), plus Stephen Hunter (The Hobbit trilogy), who is appearing exclusively at Adelaide.

Over in book land, we have New York Times bestselling author Keri Arthur (The Outcast and Souls of Fire series), Ian Irvine (Three Worlds sequence, Human Rites trilogy), Marlee Jane Ward (Welcome to Orphancorp, Psynode), and debut authors Corey J. White (Killing Gravity), Daniel Findlay (Year of the Orphan) and brothers James and Marc Lindsay (the Plato Wyngard series).

They’ll be joining an already impressive line up of talent, including Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things), Tyler Hoechlin (Teen Wolf, Supergirl), Graham McTavish (Outlander, The Hobbit), James Marsters (Buffy, Angel, Torchwood), Nicholas Brendon (Buffy), Christian Kane (Buffy, The Librarians), Brian Herring (Star Wars: The Force Awkens, Rogue One), John Jarratt (Wolf Creek, Boar), Will Friedle (voice actor: Batman Beyond), Johnny Yong Bosch (voice actor: Code Geass), Laura Bailey (voice actor: Dragon Ball Z), Travis Willingham (voice actor: Fullmetal Alchemist), Kass Morgan (author – The 100), Dr Karl Kruszelnicki (author and science commentator), Chris Sprouse (artist – Black Panther), Dean Rankine (artist –Simpsons comics), and Kamui Cosplay (author, international cosplay star).

For full deets, hit up the Supanova website.