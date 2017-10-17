The Space Between is Australia’s 2018 Best Foreign Language Academy Award Entry

The Italian/Australian co-pro could be headed for the Oscars

Ruth Borgobello’s The Space Between has been selected by a special Screen Australia commission to be Australia’s official entrant into the Best Foreign Language Film category at the 2018 Academy Awards.

The film is the first Italian/Australian co-production, and Borgobello’s feature debut.

Starring Flavio Parenti (I am Love, To Rome with Love) and Maeve Dermody (2:22, Pawno), the film is an

emotional tale of love and loss that charts the relationship between a former chef who has given up on his career in order to nurse his ailing father, and a spirited Australian chasing her dream of working in design.

“This is a very exciting opportunity for us to be in the running with some of the world’s best

films of this year. It’s an honour to represent Australia and great recognition for our film,” Borgobello said.