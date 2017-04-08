The central character here, Nathalie Chazeaux (Isabelle Huppert), is a Left-leaning philosophy teacher in Paris, and an author. There are ongoing problems with her publishers, but she has a comfortable life, loves her work, and for the most part enjoys engaging intellectually with her students (and has a burgeoning platonic friendship with Fabien (Roman Kolinka), a former one). She’s married – with a couple of grownup children – and her husband Heinz (Andre Marcon) is cynical and dour, though not dislikeable. They’ve been together – happily enough – for twenty-five years. Her elderly mother is extremely demanding and possessive.

So far so handleable, more or less. Nathalie deals with the exigencies of this life with composure and restraint – even, at least outwardly, when she learns of her husband’s infidelity. This is, however, only the first of various disrupting and distressing challenges which threaten to completely transform her existence. How she handles and reacts to them is at the core of this deftly delineated drama, and what follows is a sustained exercise in subtle realism.

Things To Come is a low-key, dignified and bittersweet film about the rhythms, changes and patterns of life, some unforeseeable but others inevitable. Its understatement merely adds to its intensity. It looks great, the acting is uniformly excellent (but best of all by the perfectly cast Huppert), and the use of music – from Woody Guthrie to pop to classical – is very effective. It’s a study of emotions, stress and ambivalence, but it’s also partly one of ideas.

Highly recommended.