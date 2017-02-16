Well, if at first you don’t succeed… Five years after Zhang Yimou notably failed to score a massive crossover hit with 2011’s The Flowers of War, a mawkish and contrived Nanjing Massacre melodrama starring Christian Bale, he returns with The Great Wall. Like the earlier film, The Great Wall assigns familiar Hollywood faces – Matt Damon and Willem Dafoe – to the frontline, while roping in stars from across the Chinese-speaking world in supporting roles. None of them has the slightest screen presence – the performances are powerfully anonymous – but even to point that out feels like a digression. The Great Wall is cosplay history with an onslaught of battle scenes; there isn’t a story.

The movie is a perfect storm of everything that is underwhelming about mainstream Chinese cinema in the 2010s: narrative structure that desperately imitates Hollywood, thin script, questionable effects. And there are aliens. With its cast of thousands, swooping camera and pseudo-historical setting, The Great Wall is the type of movie usually described as historical epic. But to its credit, it wastes very little time in setting up its unlikely scenario – ancient creatures from a meteorite attack the Great Wall every 60 years (why that interval of time?), we hit the first battle barely 15 minutes in, and it’s all over in 100 minutes. And despite its vaguely medieval vibe, it is definitely not ‘historical’: the movie is supposedly set during the Song Dynasty, except that the real Song Dynasty didn’t control the Great Wall. It also has fierce female warriors in sexy blue breastplates, a fairly bold revision of traditional notions of feminine submissiveness in Chinese culture. The film even features a member of boy band TF Boys, China’s One Direction equivalent, playing the emperor of China, a casting choice so inexplicable you suspect Zhang is trolling his own movie.

Perhaps the most high-profile release to date in a budding industry of China-US co-productions, The Great Wall is a perfect example of why joint productions with genuine, organic cross-cultural appeal are hard to do. The cultural hook is clunkingly obvious but also vacuous – we learn nothing about the Great Wall from the movie – plus the imagined need for balance between East and West saps all the cultural insight and authenticity out of it, leaving it in a weird cultural vacuum.

The Great Wall was released in China several months earlier, in December 2016, and was poorly received by Chinese audiences despite grossing over US$200 million at the box office. No doubt part of the reason for this is the fact that most of the dialogue is in English. Tian Jing and Andy Lau, who do most of the talking with Damon, Dafoe and Pedro Pascal (Narcos), handle it pretty well. This is a relief given how stilted English scenes usually are in Chinese movies, but it’s still awkward and unnatural, a sop to foreign audiences that reinforces how artificial the movie’s whole conceit is.

And Zhang Yimou, the director of a disproportionate number of Chinese cinema classics including Ju Dou, Raise the Red Lantern, To Live, even House of Flying Daggers… Zhang Yimou, who with his last movie, 2014’s Coming Home, came close to recapturing the aching lyricism of his early work… Zhang Yimou has now put his name to The Great Wall, a movie that seems like a grim parody of his style. The expansive use of colour is still in evidence – though set against the dominant grey hues of the Wall, it seems garish – as is his classic trick of zeroing in on a single arrow in the midst of carnage, but it’s depressing to witness how little of himself he has invested in the film. This is a dated, tired and underwritten fantasy; comfortably Zhang’s worst film.