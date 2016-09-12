Review: Spin Out
Xavier Samuel, Morgan Griffin, Travis Jeffery, Melissa Bergland, Lincoln Lewis
FilmInk rates movies out of $20 — the score indicates the amount we believe a ticket to the movie to be worth
“…a deft balancing act”
It’s all beaut utes, dud roots and the occasional whiff of true love in this venture into the world of ute musters and B&S balls from co-directors Tim Ferguson (DAAS) and Marc Gracie (You and Your Stupid Mate).
While crack ute-driving team Billy (Xavier Samuel) and Lucy (Morgan Griffin) need to figure out their complicated feelings for each other before she splits for the big smoke out of sheer frustration, a whole universe of oddball characters orbit around them, each wrestling with some kind of issue that comes to crisis at their small country town’s annual Bachelor and Spinsters Ball. There’s perennial best mate Sparrow (Travis Jeffery, a total scene-stealer) struggling to declare his love for acid-tongued goth chick, Scary Mary (Melissa Bergland); championship beer drinker Podge (Dorje Swallow), who is in training for the record but unaware that his pregnant girlfriend (Brooke McClymont) has potentially upsetting news for him; a trio of no-hopers (Mark Nicholson, Brendan Bacon and Thomas Blackburne) whose plans to join the army to turn their lives around fail to impress their long-suffering girlfriends (Lisa Kowalski, Piagrace Moon and Aileen Huynh) and many more.
It’s all in good fun. While a more acerbic take on the boozing, brawling, buggering goings-on at a B&S ball might have been the more obvious route, Spin Out comes not to bury Australian rural culture, but to praise it. This is an incredibly big-hearted story, and one lacking in villains; the closest we get is a pair of city sophisticates, played by Lincoln Lewis and Christie Whelan Browne, who come to town in search of some country lovin’ and set their sights on Lucy and Billy, respectively, but even they’re more narrative obstacles than straight up bad guys.
The nimble script, by Ferguson and Edwina Exton, keeps things ticking over nicely, juggling a vast ensemble of characters and firing off enough jokes-per-minute that whenever one doesn’t land – and, honestly, there are a fair few fizzlers – another is along seconds later to keep you smiling. It’s a deft balancing act: while there’s plenty of beer-fueled mayhem, violent brawling, bodily excretions of every stripe and a healthy, unsentimental attitude to sex, its fundamental attitudes are rooted (heh) in an appreciation of community, fraternity, honesty and ribaldry. The final destination may never be in question, but Spin Out never gets bogged down on the journey.
This film is the exact reason why young Australians don’t go to the cinemas to watch Australian content. And why would they? It’s rubbish. Sony have been labelling this film as ‘fresh’ and ‘funny’ for months. But it’s weak filmmaking, it’s not funny, it’s a waste of taxpayer dollars, and it shows how incompetent the folk at Sony and Screen Australia are. I actually recall seeing a quote from Sony saying how proud they are of this film. Proud? Really? It’s an overpriced, lame attempt at making a film.
FilmInk, really disappointed that you endorse this piece of junk attempt at filmmaking. This film is not worth $14.50, in fact, it’s not worth the $5.99 to rent it on VOD. In fact, I would give FilmInk $5.99 to remove the trailer and this unworthy review.
It’s worth more than Mad Max Fury Road which goes down in history as the worst Australian-but-not-really film ever made.
I LOVED this movie!!! Just what we need to brighten the scene.
John, you must be old or bitter to miss all the jokes.
It’s FUNNY !!!!
d
JohnKC. You sound bitter and angry. I am looking forward to seeing this film. Why the harsh response? Didn’t you get funding for your turgid bullshit?
Having just seen Spin Out I’m not sure what film JohnKC watched? Spin Out was fun with a fair slab(pun intended) of Australian humour. Anyone who has been to a B and S Ball would have identified or have seen many of the characters in this film.
Unfortunately, I thought the film was everything I hate about this beautiful country of ours. All the cliched stereotypes were there- the mooning, the vomit, the beer, the Utes, the idiots, the girls who ‘settle’-it had it all. On the positive side, the scenery shots showed how beautiful rural Australia can be.
orly?? Maybe you don’t like the people it’s about Lois? Isn’t that a bit snobbish, cityminded?
Cos thevomit and beer and utes and dudes in dresses who get drunk and have sx and girls who settle and the all the dumb guys are real.
Been to b+s balls, we live in the bush, met my man at 1.
This film is spot on.
Maybe you don’t like it cos the movie likes b+s balls and country people?
We love it
Travis Johnson, what were you on when you reviewed this film??? You indicated that some jokes didn’t “land”. Well, sorry mate, but nothing “landed” for me in the entire flick. How this screenplay got funded. I’ll never know. 0/5.
I absolutely loved this film, it had all the hilarity and Aussie spirit typical of an Australian film set in the country (albeit it definitely over-exaggerated some stereotypes!) I think that people need to look more on the bright side and see that the film had some incredible characters, amazing actors, and a plot that was easy to follow and hard to become bored with. I was laughing and crying throughout the whole thing and I would absolutely see it again. I will even buy it on dvd when it comes out. (I also feel this was a film directed far more towards younger adults, which may be why John found it so distasteful)
i went and watched it twice this movie is true too its aussie roots the slang the beaut utes and of coarse the b&s ball my rating is 10/10 i have no idea what you watched but it ain’t spin out
Country folk will probably like this movie.
But if are from any city in Australia stay well away.
Did they really get tax payers money to help fund it?
What a waste.
I’ve been to B&S balls in the country and this depiction is not far from the truth. I’ve also lived in outback country towns where the young inhabitants have hardly travelled. They grow up with a certain culture of isolation….where exploratory sex, alcohol and driving utes with bullbars covered in driving lights (just like in the film) are part of it. One mate of mine in an outback country town left his dinner on the stove of his house and it caught fire and burnt the house down. When he had a house warming party at this new place, his mates got drunk and saturated the inside of the house with the garden house..so it wouldn’t happen again! Actors were good and the crazy times at a county B&S hit the money. Those negative reviewers, go back to your capes and chardonnays..because you have obviously never experienced a real life B&S in a small country town.