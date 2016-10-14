Review: Shin Godzilla

After the success of the recent American Godzilla film, directed by Star Wars: Rogue One main man Gareth Edwards, Japan’s venerable Toho Studios decided they too would dust off the old Kaiju for a new audience, tapping Hideaki Anno and Shinji Higuchi, veterans of the cult anime franchise Neon Genesis Evangelion, to direct. A new Godzilla movie from the original studio, helmed by two legends of anime? What could possibly go wrong?

Plenty, as it turns out. Or perhaps everything goes right, but the object of the exercise is to satirise Japanese bureaucracy in a manner that is largely impenetrable to outside audiences. Shin Godzilla – or Godzilla Resurgence, depending on where you are in the world – commits the cardinal sin of a monster movie: it’s a bore.

This is a reboot, so the broad strokes of the plot should be familiar to almost everyone: a giant reptile comes rampaging out of Tokyo Bay and begins laying waste to Japan; Japan responds, destruction reigns. That’s a versatile frame on which to hang all manner of narrative detail, but Anno and Higuchi have chosen to focus on the politicking and legislative procedure that goes into mounting a response, rather than the response itself. We should be seeing a desperate rearguard action against an unstoppable monster by overwhelmed human forces; instead, most of Shin Godzilla takes place indoors as we sit through a numbing number of meetings, conferences, debates and arguments as various interests try and maneuver around a Prime Minister too scared of potential political fallout to act decisively. Our nominal hero is Rando Yaguchi (Hiroki Hasegawa), a government functionary who puts together a maverick think tank to try and solve a problem like Godzilla, but in truth there’s not much to differentiate him from the army of suits he’s surrounded by. A few slightly more colourful characters crop up, such as Satomi Ishihara’s (allegedly) American envoy, but the human cast is basically awash.

Our actual monster fares better, when we spend any time with him. The wrinkle here is that this latest Godzilla can mutate to combat environmental changes and threats, going from an aquatic form to a lizard-like, googly-eyed quadruped, to the building-flattening, fire-breathing behemoth we all know and love – except this time with more lasers. There are a couple of decent action sequences when the Japanese SDF throws their might against the beat to little effect, and it’s never not fun to see so much military hardware get creamed, but they’re really too few and far between. The effects work, which combines models, puppets and CGI, is designed to mimic the hand-crafted feel of earlier Toho giant monster epics, which is either a nice tip of the hat or grindingly old-fashioned, depending on your point of view; old fans will be charmed, but it’s hard to imagine an audience reared on a diet of seamless CGI spectacle being too impressed.

Shin Godzilla is a conga line of baffling choices. Why tell this story in this way? Why take the focus off the carnage and put it on the mechanics of government? Who the hell, to put it bluntly, thought this was a good idea? The whole exercise gets a generous mark because, hey, Godzilla, but this is definitely one of the weakest entries in the long-running series. Fans may enjoy those familiar old neural receptors being pinged once more, but don’t expect this effort to make any new converts.