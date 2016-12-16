REVIEW: PASSENGERS

Passengers is being marketed as a science fiction love story in which two of the most attractive, charismatic performers on the planet right now – Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence – fall in love after they’re both accidentally woken from suspended animation on a colony spacecraft only 30 years into a 120 year journey. Alone on a vast ship with only each other for company, the inevitable happens and love blossoms against a starry backdrop of glowing nebulae and velvety black space.

The only problem is that Passengers is not that movie, and to talk about it we need to head into spoiler territory. Are you ready? Here we go.

Passengers is a movie where mechanic Jim Preston (Chris Pratt) is accidentally woken up partway into a long space journey, and rather than die alone sixty-odd years down the track, he wakes up adventuring writer Aurora Lane (Jennifer Lawrence) after falling in love with her while she slumbers in her suspension tube.

And he doesn’t tell her.

That’s not a love story, folks. Told with emotional honesty from Lawrence’s perspective, that’s an exceptionally creepy thriller. It’s got more in common with Room than say, La La Land. Pratt’s character deliberately sentences Lawrence to spend the rest of her life alone with him, and then lies about it – let that sink in for a moment.

Passengers doubles down on this exceptionally wrong-headed central conceit by still framing its narrative as a romance – the audience is encouraged to still view this as a love story. Yes, our man Jim has robbed Aurora of her planned future on the far-flung colony world the ship is headed to. Granted, he has explicitly instructed Arthur (Michael Sheen) a semi-autonomous robot bartender, to not tell her that we woke her on purpose. And yeah, he romances her and eventually consummates their budding relationship with all the weirdly chaste sexual energy a modern American mainstream movie can muster, while still withholding the truth (an act the courts like to call “rape by deceit” by the way). But hey, it’s Chris Pratt! Andy from Parks & Rec! He’s not a skin-crawlingly entitled de facto kidnapper, he’s just a regular guy, and you can understand where he’s coming from – who wouldn’t want to spend their life alone with J-Law on a luxury space liner?

That’s the level Passengers is operating at, and it absolutely beggars belief that the film got to the screen in 2016 in this form. Jon Spaihts’ script has been kicking around since 2007, so there’s maybe some wiggle room if you care to view 2007 as a less enlightened age, but it is staggering that nobody noticed that this is basically the story of a guy who keeps a girl locked up in his basement, except the basement is a spaceship. Perhaps earlier drafts reflected that, and it got turned into a love story ala Pretty Woman? This kind of conjecture is all we have to try and explain why a big budget movie released for the holiday season has such horrible, horrible ideas about consent, autonomy and entitlement.

At one point, the movie just out of the blue introduces a new character, an inexplicably awakened ship’s officer played by Laurence Fishburne, who has exactly two functions: 1) to tell them what’s going wrong with the ship (a series of system failures plaguing the ship add some background threat that is foregrounded in the third act) and 2) to tell J-Law that she should forgive Pratt because it’s not his fault, he was just going a little space crazy. So, not only do we have all these awful gender and sexuality issues flying around, Passengers proves how out of touch it is by invoking the Magical Negro trope – and said depository of wisdom still comes down on the side of white male power and privilege.

Look, it’s possible this movie might fool a few viewers. Pratt and Lawrence are eminently watchable in just about anything, the production design and effects are decent (although the space physics are shonky as all hell), and the early sequences where Pratt spends a year alone on the ship invoke a range of influences from Red Dwarf to Dark Star to Silent Running, while also promising a much more interesting film. But make no mistake, this is a toxic piece of cinema built on a foundation of terrible assumptions about human relationships. Passengers is no love story – it’s Stockholm Syndrome in space.