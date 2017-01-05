REVIEW: Gold

If there were ever a right time for a film glorifying the entrepreneurial/capitalistic/greedy American “ideal” – like this one or, say, The Wolf Of Wall Street – that time is clearly not now. Distasteful themes can of course still make for good films, but Gold is a turkey on so many more levels than just its gung-ho message.

Inspired by the true story of the 1990s Bre-X Mineral Corporation scandal, Gold begins in 1981 in Reno, Nevada. Matthew McConaughey plays Kenny Wells, a modern day prospector and hustler who was raised in the mining business. His father is a big shot in the industry, and when he dies, Kenny wants to go on to even bigger things. Seven years later, his company (Washoe Mining) is on the skids, but Kenny – influenced by geologist, Michael Acosta (Edgar Ramirez) – is convinced that “the dream is out there.” Stripped of the self-mythologising, this means simply that they both believe that there’s a lot of gold to be found at a certain spot in Indonesia, and that they can both become immensely rich if they find it and extract it.

None of the above makes for an interesting plot, and the wafer-thin content seems weaker still when it’s accompanied by fatuous dialogue. The highly excitable Kenny Wells thinks that he is dynamically charismatic, and we are encouraged to endorse his self-assessment, but just about everything he says is trite and inane – when it’s not vague and confused to the point of being incomprehensible.

Gold improves slightly somewhere around the three-quarter mark, when there are a couple of diverting developments and some Machiavellian plot elements involving the Suharto government, but everything before that is so dull, banal, shallow, and tedious that it’s no consolation. What the formidably talented Matthew McConaughey is doing in it is a mystery. Avoid.