REVIEW: Bridget Jones’s Baby

Nothing quite screams “cash-grab” like the third installment to a franchise that ended twelve years ago. We left Bridget (Renee Zellweger) in 2004 with Bridget Jones: The Edge Of Reason, where she got her happily-ever-after with Mr. Darcy (Colin Firth), ending, of course, in a typically embarrassing and public marriage proposal.

We return to find “Bridg” in 2016, in her 40s, single, but finally – at her goal weight. After breaking up with Mark Darcy (Colin Firth), Bridget Jones’ happily-ever-after hasn’t quite panned out how we’d all hoped, and so (cue “I’m Every Woman” by Chaka Khan) she decides to focus on her career as a news producer and surrounds herself with her band of loyal friends, old and new. For once, Bridget seems to have everything under control. Then, her love life takes a turn when she meets a dashing American tech billionaire named Jack Qwant (Patrick Dempsey), who is everything that Mark Darcy is not. In an unlikely (yet extremely predictable) twist, Bridget finds herself pregnant, but unsure of whether the baby’s father is Mark or Jack.

There is nothing surprising about the story or the characters; they all follow their same-old arcs and tropes. The only outlier is Patrick Dempsey’s character, an online dating quantifiable-algorithm inventor inexplicably shoehorned into the plot, likely because Hugh Grant was unavailable. Despite his superflux-ness, he is very charming, and surprisingly holds his own humour-wise up against Firth and Zellweger.

If you aren’t already a fan of Bridget Jones, Bridget Jones’s Baby won’t suddenly win you over. For hardcore fans of the lovable and dumpy British chippie, however, you’ll definitely get some enjoyment and even some closure on the fate of Bridget Jones. While it’s certainly not a masterpiece, Bridget Jones’s Baby delivers on what the franchise has always done best – reluctant slapstick British humor. And in that respect, it can’t be faulted.