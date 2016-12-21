REVIEW: Assassin’s Creed

Assassin’s Creed is Hollywood’s latest attempt at successfully adapting a videogame into a movie. Based on Ubisoft’s increasingly convoluted videogame franchise, the idea actually works…in theory. Sentient glare, Callum Lynch (Michael Fassbender), wakes up after his “death” by lethal injection in the Abstergo Industries building. He is told by smouldering scientist, Sophia Rikkin (Marion Cotillard), that he was saved to take part in The Animus Project, which sees Callum relive the memories of his ancestor, Aguilar de Nerha (also Michael Fassbender), an assassin in the time of The Spanish Inquisition. It’s soon revealed that Abstergo are linked to the nefarious Templar Order, and are in search of a mysterious artifact – The Apple Of Eden – that holds the secret to controlling humanity.

It’s a solid, if silly, premise that should result in slick, escapist fun, but somehow the movie (directed by Australian, Justin Kurzel, who helmed Snowtown and Macbeth) feels like a directionless dirge. The main problem is that we spend far too much time in the present day with frowny, punchy Callum and far too little exploring 15th Century Spain. The latter is realised with vivid, gritty style, and while it’s still not exactly convincing, it has moments of intrigue and well-executed fight scenes. The present day sequences, on the other hand, are listless and dull, hued with an institutional blue filter that makes everything and everyone look as flat and tired as the exposition that they’re forced to deliver.

What’s especially galling is how the brilliant cast are utterly wasted in almost every scene. Apart from the two leads, we also have Jeremy Irons, Charlotte Rampling, Michael K. Williams and Brendan Gleeson (!), none of whom are given anything meaty to work with, and just sort of drift on and off screen, possibly wondering what they’re doing in this movie. The film runs at a flabby 115 minutes, and the initial promise of the first half soon becomes an exercise in joyless frowning and desperately unconvincing drama.

Assassin’s Creed had the genuine potential to be great, but apart from its occasionally engaging opening moments, this potential leap of faith turns into a weary shrug of resignation.