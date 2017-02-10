Newton’s Law: Episode 2

Newton’s Law is back after an average Episode 1, in which we met the delightful Josephine Newton (Claudia Karvan) as she resumes her high-flying position as a barrister at Knox Chambers. She proved herself more than capable last week after connecting the clues to crack a controversial case, but will her friends prove themselves to be more interesting this time around?

We open this week with Josephine’s estranged environmental-activist husband Callum (Brett Tucker) taking their daughter Lydia (Ella Newton) along to a rally to save a forest, where Lydia – whom it must be remembered is only fifteen – tries to seduce the bulldozer-driver and ends up destroying a politician’s expensive car. Since Josephine is unable to defend her as her mother, the duty falls to Helena (Georgia Naidu) in her newly-opened solicitor’s office in the car park, in the hopes that she can prep Lewis (Toby Schmitz) to take the case.

Here is where we finally get to know more about Helena and Johnny (Sean Keenan) and what they’re capable of: Johnny proves himself to be more than just the good-hearted car thief as he spars with feisty insurance investigator Skye Stewart (Miranda Tapsell) to discover how much of the crime is really Lydia’s fault, and after the two uncover the unlawful construction on the rally site, Helena is able to show off her solicitor’s skills by not only preparing a great case for Lewis, but muscling up to the politician’s insurer and closing the case herself. It’s wonderful to see last episode’s two lame ducks grow more into swans, and it will be interesting to see where Johnny and Skye’s interesting rapport leads in future episodes.

Running alongside this storyline and keeping in line with the show’s “case of the week” style structure is Josephine’s own case, as she and Lewis are brought in to defend a young transgender girl, Sam, whose Malaysian parents are fighting to halt her first stage hormone treatment.

Josephine’s hands-on, heartfelt approach to her job is in sharp contrast to Lewis, who is not yet selling the sarcastic and narcissistic big shot, instead coming off as unfortunately one-dimensional and arrogant. Even a misguided subplot that saw him having “a history” with the case’s presiding judge failed to make him spontaneous or sexy, only goofy. With hints to a possible romance blossoming between Josephine and Lewis, we can only hope he becomes more likable.

A feat that is highly unlikely for daughter Lydia… At only fifteen, she sneaks wine from her mum, skips school and tries to hook up with nineteen year olds; there is no trace of ‘oh, to be young’, and she has literally no reason to disrespect her mother, coming off as bratty and entitled.

Episode 2 is a massive step up from episode 1: not only do we get to know more about Josephine’s friends, for better or worse, but we get to see her in her element, defending a deserving young woman. And with interesting relationships on the horizon, episode 3 should surely step it up again, if you’re still invested enough to continue watching…