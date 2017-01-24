If this gives you any indication, Moonlight has so far taken home Best Picture from the 2017 Golden Globes; Best Film, Best Director, Best Supporting Actor, Best Cinematography from the LA Film Critics Association; Best Director, Best Supporting Actor, Best Cinematography from the NY Film Critics Circle and the NY Times Best Film of 2016. Whoa.

The contenders are pretty tough this year: Manchester By The Sea, La La Land, Jackie, Hell or High Water, Lion… it’s been a remarkably prolific year for Oscar-worthy cinema. But despite its many rivals, Moonlight is a clear stand out, being showered – drenched even – with praise and accolades left, right and center.

So what is it exactly that makes it so spesh? Sure, it’s extraordinarily well written, directed, performed, and executed, but more than that – it is an intensely important film that the world very much needs right now.

Moonlight chronicles the life of Chiron, known affectionately as ‘Little’, throughout three poignant and painful stages of his life. Played by three separate actors, Chiron is a young African-American kid; a Miami inner-city battler, struggling to deal with his dysfunctional home life during the “War on Drugs” era. The story of his struggle to find himself is told as he experiences the ecstasy, pain, and beauty of falling in love while grappling with his own sexuality in a culture that doesn’t accept it.

Though the film is only his second full-length feature (debuting in 2008 with Medicine For Melancholy), director Barry Jenkins handles this explosive material with the skill and discipline of a dynamite-defusing veteran. From the very first frame, Moonlight has a real nervousness to it, yet it’s never panicked or erratic, rather intensely focused and calm – in fact, uncomfortably so.

Here, Jenkins manages to create a world where everything is dripping with a thick layer of rage, fear and urgency, brought to the boil with such ferocious, unrelenting heat but never actually spilling over the edge. It’s a masterful move in drowning his audience in the emotionally and physically repressed world that Chiron inhabits – to a point of discomfort where you as the viewer lose control and white-hot empathy takes over.

This narrative would have been difficult enough in directing one lead actor, let alone three, where Jenkins and his main Chirons needed to, quite literally, work as one. It was a wildly tall order for the largely novice cast and director, but together they achieve something untainted by bad habits or past experiences.

Each iteration of the character faces different, but also shared challenges: socio-economic disadvantage, addiction, bullying, homophobia, social isolation, puberty, incarceration – and that’s the tip of the iceberg. Alex R. Hibbert (Little Chiron) Ashton Sanders (Middle Chiron) and Trevante Rhodes (Big Chiron) are a holy triumvirate of cinematic wunderkinds, each demonstrating such unbroken, power subtly in their portrayals. Alex R. Hibbert in particular – who, by the way, is only 12 – is a goddamn supernova. There are fully-grown adult actors who could not harness the restraint and force of this young talent. He is pure magic.

Moonlight is all at once painful and jubilant, acting almost as a therapeutic release for what has been a largely untold story around homosexuality within pockets of African-American culture. It is a heroic glimpse into a world that many had known nothing about, and is quite possibly one of the bravest films in cinematic history. Not to be missed.