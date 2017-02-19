Like some atmos with your Alps? Go weak for sleek French thrillers? Fondly recall the assured, unhurried pacing of Claude Chabrol’s best work from the ‘70s….?

Then you’re sure to embrace Swiss writer/director, Frédéric Mermoud’s subtle and impressive second feature, Moka.

Half psych-thriller, half revenge drama, Moka is cleverly crafted and complex. But Mermoud’s spare, stylish approach ensures that the narrative balls are expertly – and intriguingly – kept in the air at all times.

A grieving mother, Diane (Emmanuelle Devos) has lost her young violin-playing son, Luc, to an anonymous hit-and-run driver in their hometown of Lausanne in Switzerland.

Her dead son appears to his mother in dreams and visions, causing her a great deal of psychic disturbance. As a result, we pick up the story a few months later when – after a taut, wordless opening sequence in which Diane escapes from a mental health facility – she decides that she will find the killer and avenge her son’s death.

And she’ll do it alone because the death of their son has caused her to become estranged from her bemused and useless husband, Simon (Samuel Labarthe).

Sourcing information from a private detective – and based on the testimony of a bus driver who witnessed the accident – Diane learns that the killer car was a “big coffee-coloured (hence the film’s title moka) BMW or Mercedes” – driven by “a blonde woman” with a man in the passenger seat.

The amateur sleuth eliminates three other such vehicles and after staking them out, believes she’s tracked down the car – and the couple who own it – across Lake Geneva at the famous water town of Évian-les-Bains.

(Possible spoiler alert but it doesn’t matter too much because…) At this point, the film becomes less of a ‘whodunit’ than a ‘what’s she gonna do about it?’ Because it’s pretty clear from recently repaired damage to their moka Merc that these two are almost certainly the hit-and-runners she’s been hunting. But it’s also where the film begins to get really interesting: because Diane – posing as a writer – quickly manages to ingratiate herself into the lives of her two suspects: Marlène (Nathalie Baye), a perfumier and beautician, and her partner, Michel (David Clavel), a louche water aerobics instructor.

Baye (who’s a dead ringer for Helen Mirren here) does a terrific job as the inscrutable, slightly sinister Marlène and the cat and mouse game that plays out between her and Diane is the heart – and indeed head – of the film. While Emmanuelle Devos – who’s in virtually every scene as Diane – carries a mother’s grief, fear and anger with an understated and finely nuanced conviction.

Lenswoman, Irina Lubtchansky, supplants gloss not with gloom but with that wonderful “very European” camera depth and texture that helps anchor the action to the forlorn, beauty of the Swiss surrounds.

But Moka doesn’t just look good: evocative classical refrains are deployed with restraint and resonance while the minimalist sound design also helps convey Diane’s ongoing despair and fragility.

Moka. Sip it slowly and enjoy.