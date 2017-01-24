Live By Night begins with a flashback sequence and a lengthy voiceover jam-packed with exposition – not exactly an indication of a filmmaker in control of their material. And so, after three tightly primed, perfectly constructed films as director (Gone Baby Gone, The Town, Argo), Ben Affleck finally gets caught up in the narrative tripwires with his fourth, which sees him shoot high, but not quite get there. That’s certainly not to say that Live By Night isn’t enjoyable, but there’s a flailing, uncertain quality to the storytelling that thankfully doesn’t carry over into the richly assured visuals. It draws you in and keeps you there, but when it’s all said and done, you’ll likely be asking yourself what it was all about.

Joe Coughlin (a swaggering Affleck) is a WW1 veteran turned stick-up man (“I went away a soldier and came back an outlaw,” he says in voiceover, locating the horrors of war and his subsequent distaste with authority as the instigators for his life of return-home crime) in Prohibition-era Boston. With the Irish and Italian mobs doing battle around him, Coughlin wants to stay independent, but is eventually drawn into the gangland war, taking on the Florida operations of the Italians, and instantly facing off against the KKK and other local criminal players in his fight for ultimate power.

On paper (the film is based on a book by Gone Baby Gone and Mystic River author, Dennis Lehane), Live By Night sounds like a trope-heavy rise-of-a-crime-boss tale, but the narrative takes so many detours that it continually loses sight of the main road. While the array of supporting characters (Sienna Miller’s tough talking gangster’s moll; Zoe Saldana’s Cuban émigré; Chris Cooper’s religious sheriff; Chris Messina’s old school crim; Elle Fanning’s little girl lost) is consistently fascinating and strongly performed, their stories range from the under-developed (Saldana barely registers) to the flat-out strange (Fanning’s character trajectory feels like it’s been funneled in from a Flannery O’Connor story), and they constantly threaten to tip the film over. Live By Night looks great (the visuals come courtesy of genius lense-man, Robert Richardson) and feels right, but it’s ultimately akin to an elaborate Southern mansion built on swampland: it’s grand, stylish, and impressive, but its weak foundations lead to a lot of creaking and undue swaying.