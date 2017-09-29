Punk’s Not Dead in the An American in Texas Trailer

If you’ve ever been young, angry, and stuck in a dead-end town, this one’s gonna do things for you. Anthony Pedone’s semi-autobiographical directorial debut, An American in Texas, co-written with fellow escapee Stephen Floyd, follows the exploits of a small town punk band, SGW (Surgeon General’s Warning), as they try to hit escape velocity and head to LA.

“While the 24-hour newscasts market Operation Desert Storm and devotion to country at any cost, the band drops acid, plays gigs and carries out calculated acts of vandalism around town. Faced with the reality of a dead end job at the chemical plant, a life in the oil field, or fighting a war that has no meaning to them, the boys see their band as the one ticket out of town. As they plot their escape to Los Angeles, the boys find out what holds them together, could be the one thing that tears them apart.”

Pedone’s film boasts an impressive cast of up and comers, including James Paxton (Eyewitness), Charlotte Best (A Name Without A Place), Sam Dillon (The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, Memoria), J.R. Villarreal (Spare Parts), and Tony Cavalero (School of Rock), plus veterans Barry Corbin (Urban Cowboy, No County For Old Men), Holt Boggs (Queen of the South) David Sullivan (Flaked), David Yow (I Don’t Feel at Home in this World Anymore). Bringin some punk cred to the mix are Zander Schloss of the Circle Jerks, who also provides SGW’s music, and legendary Dead Kennedy’s front man, Jello Biafra.

An American in Texas, will have its world premiere at the Byron Bay Film Festival. Head over to the official site for details.