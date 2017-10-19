Pitch Perfect 3 Stars Head for the Sydney Premiere

Universal Pictures have announced that our own Rebel Wilson will be heading home, accompanied by fellow Bella Brittany Snow and new cast addition Ruby Rose for a two day promo tour for Pitch Perfect 3. Naturally, the trio will walk the red carpet at the Australian premiere, set for Wednesday, November 29, in Sydney (venue TBA).

Pitch Perfect 3 sees the Bellas, now out of college, reunite for an overseas USO tour, where “…this group of awesome nerds will come together to make some music, and some questionable decisions, one last time.” Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Hailee Steinfeld, Brittany Snow, Anna Camp, Hana Mae Lee, Ester Dean, Alexis Knapp, Chrissie Fit, Kelley Jakle, Shelley Regner, Elizabeth Banks and John Michael Higgins all return, along with newcomers John Lithgow and, as we said, Ruby Rose. The film is on general release from January 1, 2018.