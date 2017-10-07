The Pacific Rim: Uprising Trailer is Here and it’s Huge!

Look, if you don’t enjoy giant robots smacking the crap out of giant monsters, you don’t enjoy life – it’s that simple. And if you do enjoy that particular experience, it looks like Pacific Rim: Uprising is going to just drown you in it – more Jaegers! more Kaiju! More Tom Morello guitar riffs!

And as for the plot: “John Boyega (Star Wars: The Force Awakens) stars as the rebellious Jake Pentecost, a once-promising Jaeger pilot whose legendary father gave his life to secure humanity’s victory against the monstrous “Kaiju.” Jake has since abandoned his training only to become caught up in a criminal underworld. But when an even more unstoppable threat is unleashed to tear through our cities and bring the world to its knees, he is given one last chance to live up to his father’s legacy by his estranged sister, Mako Mori (Rinko Kikuchi)—who is leading a brave new generation of pilots that have grown up in the shadow of war. As they seek justice for the fallen, their only hope is to unite together in a global uprising against the forces of extinction.”

Scott Eastwood, Cailee Spaeny, Adria Arjona and Jing Tian co-star, with Charlie Day and Burn Gorman reprising their roles as bickering scientists Newt and Gottlieb, and directing duties are being handled by Spartacus honcho Stephen S DeKnight.

It really looks like they’ve gone full anime with this one – brighter colours, more diverse weapons, a kind of pop-art aesthetic, which is an interesting contrast with the first film’s dedication to a sense of scale and lumbering power. These Jaegers look like they can do back flips.

Please, let ’em do backflips.

…what if they can combine?

We’re in the bag for this one. Pacific Rim: Uprising hits in 2018.