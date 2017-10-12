A Night of Horror Announces Its First Wave of Programming

A Night of Horror International Film Festival and Fantastic Planet, Sydney Sci-Fi and Fantasy Film Festival have announced the first slew of titles for their 11th annual outing. Presented by Deadhouse Films, the two parallel festivals will run at Dendy Cinemas Newtown, from November 29 to December 3, 2017.

And the first eight movies – all of them Sydney, Australian, or international premieres – are:

Bad Black (dir: Nabwana I.G.G., Uganda) Get ready Commandos! The most original and surprising hit of the festival season soon invades Sydney! Bad Black is a thrill-packed, laugh-filled, self-deprecating action epic: made with no budget in Wakaliwood – Uganda’s answer to Hollywood. And at a time when an endless string of studio produced spectacles leave one feeling numb, this film overflows with a fresh infectious energy that reminds even the most jaded cinephile why they fell in love with movies in the first place. Whether you’ve yet to experience the insane delights of Wakaliwood, or you’re craving your latest fix, here is your chance for Supa Action!

Bodies (dir: Tom Large, UK) After serious money troubles, a married couple agree to take part in a bizarre medical experiment. From festival alumnus Tom Large (Beyond) comes this twisting sci-fi thriller that will have you as unbalanced and shocked as the film’s protagonists. Fans of smart sci-fi (think Primer meets Gattaca) will get their speculative fix from this thought provoking gem.

Cannibals and Carpet Fitters (dir: James Bushe, UK) A ragtag group of carpet layers are sent on a job to an old English country house in the middle of nowhere. They soon discover it’s a trap set up by a savage cannibalistic family. The carpet fitters must fight for their lives or risk ending up as the evening’s dinner. Horrific delights abound in this gore filled dish, that tastes like a wickedly decadent blend of Shaun of the Dead and The Texas Chain Saw Massacre.

Hostile (dir: Mathieu Turi, France) Xavier Gens (Frontier(s), The Divide, Hitman) presents this post-apocalyptic chiller grounded in character and an emotionally compelling story. Lone survivor Juliette (Brittany Ashworth) fights to survive against hunger, thirst, a broken leg and disturbing creatures that only come out at night: all the while haunted by memories of the most important relationship from her past. Imagine Pitch Black meets The Omega Man mixed with a dash of TV’s Lost, and you have an idea of the tone of this film’s terrifying imagined future, and it’s very real and contemporary heart.

The Marshes (dir: Roger Scott, Australia) Deep in a remote marshland, three young biologists (Dafna Kronental, Sam Delich, Mathew Cooper) conduct research. But when they encounter evil, science ends and survival begins. A Night of Horror is delighted to present the Australian premiere of this pulse-charging, clever, and timely addition to the annals of Australian outback horror.

Musclecar (dir: Dwayne Labbé, Australia) The beautiful and obsessive Bambi (Jacinta Stapleton) blows her dough buying the car of her dreams, a lipstick-red, 1968 Dodge Phoenix. When she can’t afford to run it she cooks up a harebrained scheme to bring her car to life. Using ancient Voodoo incantations, the blood of drunkards, and an ox heart, we discover that a girl can love her car too much. This live action film – with dollops of gorgeous and gory animated comic-paneled transitions from director and animator Dwayne Labbé (The Ren and Stimpy Show, Aladdin, The Jungle Book 2) – is a bloody hilarious ride, and the best unabashedly Ozploitation flick the festival’s programmers have seen in years. Don’t miss Musclecar: shot in Sydney’s Inner West, in the very neighbourhoods surrounding A Night of Horror Film Festival!

Our Evil (dir: Samuel Galli, Brazil) A shocking and utterly original film, which tracks the extreme deeds a man with spiritualist powers will commit to protect his daughter’s soul from the demonic entity destined to consume her. Whether you’re a fan of brutal cinema or of terrifying supernatural tales, this film delights all morbid appetites.

Replace (dir: Norbert Keil, Germany/Canada) Young and beautiful Kira (Rebecca Forsythe) is afflicted with a strange disease: her skin starts to age rapidly, dry out and crumble away. When she discovers that she can replace her own skin with somebody else’s, she has to choose: watch her own body wither and die – or give in to temptation – whatever the price. Genre favourite Barbara Crampton (Re-Animator, We Are Still Here, You’re Next) captivates in her most disturbing role to date in this gorgeously repulsive addition to the body horror subgenre (co-written by Richard Stanley – Hardware, Dust Evil, the Island of Doctor Moreau).

“The festivals’ programmers are delighted to announce a stunning array of frightening, bloody, and awe-inspiring cinema from around the world,” says programming director Dean Bertram. “This first wave showcases an international cinematic buffet. It includes the freshest and best of this season’s fantastic genre fare: incredible films from Australia, Europe, North and South America, and Africa.”

Head for the official website for more info, team, and definitely pencil in Bad Black – Wakaliwood is where it’s at.