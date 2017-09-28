Natalie Portman Steps Into the Unknown in the Annihilation Trailer

Oh, hey, Alex Garland’s back! The prolific and talented screenwriter of 28 Days Later, Sunshine, Never Let Me Go, and Dredd made all good SF fans sit up and take notice with his directorial debut, the sublime Ex Machina, and now he returns with Annihilation.

Based on the novel of the same name by Jeff Vandermeer*, the film follows an expedition into a mysterious area of the US that has been reclaimed by nature following some kind of ecological disaster. It’s heavy on mystery and forboding, but it’s clear that Portman’s character wants to know what happened to her husband, played by Oscar Isaac. Jennifer Jason Leigh, Gina Rodriguez, Tessa Thompson, and Tuva Novotny round out the cast.

Annihilation feels like a scary first contact story in exactly the way that Life didn’t, with its human characters brushing up against something truly unknowable and terrifying. We’re keen. Expect it in Australian cinemas from February 22, 2018.

*The first part of his Southern Reach trilogy, so expect sequels if this thing finds an audience.