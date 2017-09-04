Mystery Road – The Series Has Started Filming in the East Kimberley

Production of Mystery Road – The Series, ABC’s six part continuation of the acclaiemd outback noir film series by Ivan Sen, has kicked off in Western Australia’s East Kimberley this week.

Star Aaron Pedersen is returning as Indigenous detective Jay Swan, joined by an incredible Australian cast that includes Judy Davis, Deborah Mailman, Colin Friels, Wayne Blair, Anthony Hayes, Ernie Dingo, John Waters, Aaron McGrath, Tasma Walton, Madeleine Madden, Kris McQuade, Meyne Wyatt, Tasia Zalar and Ningali Lawford Wolf. Rachel Perkins (Bran Nue Dae, Jasper Jones) is directing.

This time around Swan is “…assigned to investigate the mysterious disappearance of two young farm hands on an outback cattle station. One is a local Indigenous footy hero, and the other a backpacker. Working together with local cop Emma James (Judy Davis), Jay’s investigation uncovers a past injustice that threatens the fabric of the whole community.”

Expect the series on ABC some time in 2018.