Dare You Enter The Mysterious House on Hoarder Hill?

“When two children reluctantly spend time with their reclusive eccentric grandfather, they find themselves on a quest to solve the mysterious disappearance of their grandmother decades earlier. Searching for clues, they uncover dangerous magic and secrets from their grandfather’s past as a magician, because in the house of a magician you never know what – or who – you will find.”

That’s the precis for The Mysterious House on Hoarder Hill, a project that currently exists in potentia – and as a prospective teaser trailer. Based on a book by Australians Mikki Lish and Kelly Ngai, the teaser was shot in London by 18 year old director Harry Holland and stars 12 year old Paddy Holland – both of whom could put “brother of Spider-Man” on their resumes, seeing as they share parents with Tom Holland.

Literary agents LatschLit Inc. are currently shopping the property around, and you can keep an eye on the process at the official Facebook page.

Pic by Nikki Holland Photography.