Mumbai Terror Drama One Less God Gets Picked up by Umbrella

Independent Australian thriller One Less God, which is based on the 2008 Mumbai terror attack, will be distributed domestically by Umbrella Entertainment, while Los Angeles based international sales agent Multivisionnaire will handle foreign territory sales.

The debut feature by writer-director Lliam Worthington, One Less God follows both hostages and terrorists over the course of the three-day siege in the Taj Mahal Hotel. A multicultural Australian cast are featured, including Joseph Mahler Taylor, Mihika Rao, Kabir Singh, SukhRaj Deepak, Kieran Kumar, Martelle Hammer, Nathan Kaye, Reilly O’Byrne-Inglis, Igor Kreyman, Joseph JU Taylor, Quentin Yung, Nicole Fantl, Jan Langford-Penny, Philip RK John, Kaliopi Eleni and Rhavin Banda, while the film’s dialogue is inspired in parts by transcripts taken from the actual event.

“With 166 people killed, over 600 injured and thousands swept up in the events, it was India’s 9/11” said Worthington. “We spent years researching and writing, and once we became immersed in the events and the geo-politics, we knew we needed to get beyond the timeline of events that were filling the news cycles. We wanted to get to the heart of the tragedy, and also beyond it, to the people on both ends of the guns.”

One Less God is slated for a November 2017 release.