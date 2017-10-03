Monica Bellucci Signs on for the Roache-Turner Brothers’ Nekromancer

Monica Bellucci (The Matrix Reloaded, Brotherhood of the Wolf) will star alongside Ben O’Toole (Detroit) and Tess Haubrich (Alien Covenant) in Nekromancer, the new feature from Wyrmwood creators Kiah and Tristan Roache-Turner.

Plot details are sketchy at the moment, with the film being described as “…a cinematic roller-coaster traversing the full spectrum of human (and inhuman) emotion. The film will see the return of the Roache-Turner brothers’ masterful mix of gore and comedy, prominent in their debut feature Wyrmwood, which was a festival hit and took the fanboy world by storm.”

Kiah Roache-Turner will direct, with Andrew Mason and Troy Lum producing for Hopscotch Features, together with Tristan Roache-Turner of Guerilla Films. eOne will distribute the film locally.

“Monica Bellucci brings her wonderful talents and considerable glamour to our production and we are thrilled to have her on board working alongside this group of exciting up-and-coming actors,” Tristan, Mason and Lum said in a statement.

Nekromancer will shoot at Sydney’s Fox Studios later this year.