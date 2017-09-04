Michelle Pfeiffer Drops Some Hard Advice on Jennifer Lawrence in the New Clip from mother!

Plot details on Darren Aronofsky’s ever-nearing throwback thriller, mother!, have been scarce, but that title, a few allusions to Rosemary’s Baby and this clip, in which Michelle Pfeiffer urges J-Law to get knocked up by husband Javier Bardem sooner rather than later, all point to some kind of demon baby-type plot. Which, to be fair, sounds a lot better than the official synopsis: “A couple’s relationship is tested when uninvited guests arrive at their home, disrupting their tranquil existence.”

Really, a tag that bland needs something as outre as a demon baby to give it some life. We’ll find out from September 14, when mother! hits Australian cinemas.