Michael Fassbender is Hunting a Hunter in The Snowman

And here’s the first full trailer for The Snowman, which sees Michael Fassbender tracking down one of those fiendishly clever serial killers you only get in movies (real life serial killers are total losers, team – believe it). Rebecca Ferguson, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Val Kilmer, and J.K. Simmons are on support duties, while Let the Right One In director Tomas Alfredson is calling the shots.

It looks pretty decent, but one has to wonder what’s gonna set it apart from both the last 30 or so years of this sort of thing, and the recent Nordic take on the genre. It helps that the source novel by Jo Nesbo, the seventh starring his dour detective Harry Hole (Fassbender, of course) is considered one of the best of the bunch, though.

The Snowman is in Australian cinemas from October 19, 2017.