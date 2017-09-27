Michael Caton Jumps on Board the Heart of Gold Jury

Aussie screen legend Michael Caton will be a guest of this year’s 10th anniversary Heart of Gold Film Festival in Gympie, Queensland, and will act as a jury member, joining filmmaker Lucy Gaffy film journalist David Tiley and screenwriter Roger Monk in selecting those filsm worthy of sharing in over $11,000 in prizes.

Caton, a familiar face in everything from the classic soap The Sullivans to The Castle and Last Cab to Darwin, will also give a Q&A session following the showcase screening of his latest film, Three Summers, where he was directed by Ben Elton and appeared alongside a stellar Australian cast, including Deborah Mailman, Magda Szubanski, John Waters, Kelton Pell, Kate Box, Rebecca Breeds and Robert Sheehan. This screening is the Queensland premiere, ahead of the film’s wide release on November 2.

This year’s Heart of Gold program boasts over 150 brilliant short films, including over 50 Australian premieres and 93 Queensland premieres. It all goes down at the Gympie Civic Centre fromOctober 5 – 8. For more information head to the official site.