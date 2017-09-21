Meet the Man Behind the Amazon in the Professor Marston & the Wonder Women Trailer

In Professor Marston & the Wonder Women, Luke Evans is Professor William Moulton Marston, psychologist, inventor, and creator of the iconic superhero, Wonder Woman. Jane Hall is his wife Elizabeth Holloway Marston. And Neighbours alumnus Bella Heathcote is their girlfriend, Olive Byrne, because the good professor had some pretty outre ideas about relationships for the time.

The time was the mid 1920s (although the film seems to compact the time period, including Marston’s comic book work from the 1940s), when stepping even a toe outside the boundaries of “normal” relationship dynamics was risking ruin, and Marston, a university professor and feminist, was an advocate of what he called “loving submission” as a foundation of healthy relationships across the social spectrum. Whether you want to frame it as a philosophy or a kink, it all filtered through into his creative work, and now director Angela Robinson (D.E.B.S.) is taking us into the man’s private life, hopefully giving us some insight into how his personal experiences informed the creation of one of the world’s most popular heroines (all without muddying the copyright and trademark waters – DC must be watching this like a hawk).

Professor Marston & the Wonder Women is getting a limited release in Australia from November 9, 2017.