We sat down with creator/star Matt Okine and scene stealer Harriet Dyer.

Currently streaming on STAN, The Other Guy is a comedy series from stand-up/radio DJ turned show-runner Matt Okine about a radio DJ who breaks up with his long term girlfriend and tries to navigate life as a single man in the big city.

This video was edited by Christopher Ho featuring the following music: “Sexy”, Music: https://www.bensound.com/ and “Electric Buzz Shock” by visualasylum Freesound.org: https://freesound.org/people/visualasylum/sounds/329778/