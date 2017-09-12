Matt Damon and Kristen Wiig Get Small in the Downsizing Trailer

In Alexander Payne’s new sci-fi satire, a new scientific medical procedure allows people to be shrunk to a fraction of their normal size. It’s pimed as a solution to overcrowding and stretched planetary resources – but it also means your own money can stretch that much farther. Suburban schmoes Matt Damon and Kristen Wiig jump at the chance, but find that life’s problems are constant no matter what size you are. Christoph Waltz, Jason Sudeikis, and Hong Chau are along for the ride.

We already caught Downsizing at the Venice Film Festival – now the rest of Australia will get the chance when it hits cinemas on Boxing Day, 2017.