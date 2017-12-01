Margot Robbie is Silently Brilliant in This New Clip From I, Tonya

Advance word on Margot Robbie’s performance as disgraced figure skater Tonya Harding in I, Tonya has been nothing short of spectacular, and if this new clip is anything to go by, they weren’t foolin’. It’s a completely dialogue-free oner of Robbie as Harding putting on her makeup, and the self-loathing, desperation to please, and sheer sadness is palpable. It’s amazing.

Co-starring Sebastian Stan and Allison Janney, and directed by Craig Gillespie, I, Tonya is in Australian cinemas from January 25, 2018.