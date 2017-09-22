Low Budget Feature Titans Blood Begins Shooting in NSW

The secrets of the universe are apparently somewhere near Lawson.

Sara Elizabeth Joyce’s sci-fi thriller, Titans Blood, has begun shooting in the Blue Mountains.

Four years in development and being shot on a minuscule budget, the film stars Gabrielle Brooks, Kelly Robinson, Renee Lim, Peter McAllum, and Jacqui Duncan in the story of a young woman who awakes with no memory on trashed laboratory and must unravel the mystery of her own identity – which is somehow connected to the storied Voynich Manuscript. Naturally, there are shadowy forces arrayed against her.

Interestingly, the film is being shot on the iPhone 7 Plus in 4k anamorphic, because we live in an age of technological miracles that we all take for granted.

We’re always keen for a new Australian indie genre offering – hopefully this one is rich enough in ideas that the shoestring budget doesn’t matter. More info as it emerges.