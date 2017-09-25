Lift Gets Elevated by ScreenWest

Lucy Durack (Wicked, Doctor Doctor) will be making her web series debut in Lift, a 10 part comedy series she has co-written with Jess Murray and Leon Murray of screen writing collective, Platinum Lining. Mad Kids, the production house behind The Shapes and Dafuq?, has scored $70,000 in funding thanks to ScreenWest’s Elevate initiative.

Confined entirely to a single elevator, Lift will follow two characters, artist Olivia (Lucy Durack) and uptight Simon (Charlie Garber) as they interact in the brief moments of travel between floors in their office building. Lauren Elliott is producing, with Zoe Pepper directing Chloe Rickard of Jungle handling EP duties.

Said Durack, “Over the last six years, Jess, Leon and I have been fortunate enough to be mentored by some of the top

producers and screenwriters in the Australian film & TV industry. We are so excited to finally have the

opportunity to produce our debut Platinum Lining project! We feel very privileged to be working with Lauren,

Zoe and Chloe and we will be forever grateful to Screenwest for making it happen!”

“After producing nine projects with boys, I’m thrilled to be working with my first female writer/director team.

Having the opportunity to collaborate with Zoe, Lucy and Platinum Lining is a real coup for Mad Kids as it will

allow us to support emerging Western Australian talent and grow the WA talent pool of writers and directors,

as well as diversify the Mad Kids slate.” Elliot noted.

Lift is set to go into production in Perth in March 2018 and will debut online later in the year.