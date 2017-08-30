Learn the History of the Future in 2036: Nexus Dawn

Luke "son of Ridley" Scott fills in some continuity gaps in the first of three interquel short films.

And so, as we head towards the October 5 release date of Denis Villeneuve’s Blade Runner 2049, the marketing machine begins to really ramp up. Much as producer Ridley Scott did with his last two sci-fi directorial efforts, Prometheus and Alien: Covenant, it seems we’re going to be getting a lot of transmedia narrative folderol, with this short film, 2036: Nexus Dawn, being the first offering.

Directed by Luke Scott (Morgan) and debuting over on Collider, the short sees Jared Leto’s Niander Wallace making the pitch for legalising a new kind of replicant on Earth. His audience, including Doctor Strange‘s Benedict Wong, aren’t entirely sold on the idea. And then things get messy.

All else being equal, we should be getting one of these every couple of weeks until 2049 hits the screens.