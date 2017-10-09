Label and Madman Team up to Bring Us The BBQ

Label Distribution and Madman Entertainment will jointly release the new Australian comedy The BBQ, starring Shane Jacobson and Magda Szubanski, which hits cinemas on January 18, 2017.

According to the official synopsis, the film “…follows laid-back suburban everyman Darren “Dazza” Cook (Jacobson), who loves to entertain his friends and neighbours with his weekly backyard barbecues. Dazza has also inherited a dubious family history linked to explorer Captain James Cook. While his 12-year-old son, Jayden, is challenged to prove this ancestral link, Dazza takes his passion for the barbecue out of the backyard and into the international arena.” Stephen Amis (The 25th Reich, The Real Thing) directs.

“THE BBQ is a heart-warming comedy that will appeal to Australians of all ages, starring some of our best loved actors. We are fortunate to be working alongside a super experienced producer and publicity team to bring the film to Australian audiences this summer,” Madman’s Paul Wiegard said.

“We felt that the ‘barbie is a cornerstone of Aussie culture. It’s the place where family and friends of all ages, colours and creeds gather together and share their lives over snags, potato salad and a few charred chops. The BBQ celebrates this great Australian tradition and the value of family and community,” said Producer/Distributor Tait Brady , “and we are delighted to be working with the brilliant team at Madman to get the film to audiences across our wide brown land this summer”.

Also on the cards is a tie-in book, The BBQ Cookbook, which will be published by Harper Collins to coincide with the film’s release.