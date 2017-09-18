The Kingsman Meets The Statesman

The big takeaway here is that the Statesmen are a pack of drunks, making their secret base in a bourbon distillery and carrying customised hip flasks as ID. Those are classic indicators of a dysfunctional relationship with booze. Help is available, guys.

Here we have the meet-cute between Taron Egerton’s suave spy and Channing Tatum’s charming good ol’ boy, Tequila, as a bemused Mark Strong looks on. It’s basically a charisma-off. What do you think? Can Egerton hold his own against Tatum’s star power?

Kingsman: The Golden Circle is in cinemas from September 20, 2017.